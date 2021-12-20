Jaxx cryptocurrency wallet review

There are more and more wallets for working with cryptocurrency, but not all of them deserve recognition among owners and traders of cryptocurrencies.

Upon closer acquaintance with them, either the guarantee of storage reliability is not confirmed, or more often the transfer rates between currencies are not as favorable as those of other wallets.

Experience with the Jaxx ethereum wallet confirms its popularity and stability. The wallet supports over 80 crypto currencies. This cross-platform wallet allows you to work with multiple platforms or operating systems, has a user-friendly intuitive interface, and easily switches from one stored currency to another.

Jaxx wallet overview

A notable feature of the Jaxx wallet is its own embedded shapeshift exchanger, which enables instant sales and purchases by users of all crypto currencies supported by the wallet.

The wallet has its own Liberty block explorer, which tracks market data and news, data on exchange transactions on several blockchains for users.

Jaxx multi-platform wallet works great on both mobile devices and desktops.

The operating systems Windows, Apple, Linux, mobile Android and iOS are equally convenient for him, and he works in the Google Chrome and Fire Fox browsers.

Liberty mobile wallets from the Jaxx wallet have long been downloaded more than a hundred thousand times on Apple and Google mobile trading platforms.

The wallet has been continuously evolving since its May 2014 launch. Its functionality is constantly expanding.

Since that time, this versatile and multifunctional wallet has learned to support more than 90 crypto currencies and various tokens, a complete list of them can be found on the official website.

Jaxx cryptocurrency wallet security

Its security is ensured by several layers of protection.

The main advantage of this wallet is that it is not custodian, only its owner exercises control over its private private keys, its control cannot be transferred to any third parties.

On the other hand, such closed source personal code is fraught with an increased danger for the owner himself if it becomes necessary to restore this closed source code. In this case, it is better to enable the security password for access, which is usually disabled in the default mode.

Then such a protective password will provide protection against unauthorized access to the user's wallet.

Another disadvantage of the wallet is that there is no dual-circuit or two-factor authentication, and biometric identification is not provided.

Due to these security restrictions, the Jaxx wallet is best suited for storing small amounts of cryptocurrencies and a small portfolio of currency assets. It can also be suitable for quick daily transactions with currencies, after which the transfer of currencies to other wallets.

As an example, it is worth remembering how one of the users of this crypto currency wallet lost an amount close to four hundred thousand dollars in Ethereum.

This was caused by a software vulnerability in the wallet, although later this error was fixed.

Working with the Jaxx wallet

To install the wallet, you need to download its latest version from the official website and install it on your device. When downloading, the operating system in which the wallet will work is indicated.

Launch a wallet and create a new one.

After agreeing to the terms of use, at the top left you need to click the Back Up Now button, in accordance with the instructions, write down a phrase of 12 words.

After that, the wallet is ready to go.